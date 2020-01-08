Global  

Body Of 'Child Migrant' Found In Landing Gear Of Air France Flight

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Body Of 'Child Migrant' Found In Landing Gear Of Air France FlightThe body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an Air France flight from the Ivory Coast to Paris, the airline said. The lifeless body was found after Flight 703 left Abidjan on Tuesday and landed at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said in a statement. It expressed its “deepest sympathy and compassion for this human...
News video: 'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane

'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane 00:30

 A "child stowaway" was found dead in an Air France plane.

