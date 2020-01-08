Global  

The Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: Black Boxes and Other Questions

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. The plane’s black box could help, but Iranian officials may not turn it over to Boeing.
News video: Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

Three Britons killed in Iran plane crash identified [Video]Three Britons killed in Iran plane crash identified

Tributes have been paid to three British nationals who died when a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran.

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Ukrainian airline plane crash: Iran refuses to give black box to Boeing

This comes amid tensions with the United States over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani and Iran's retaliation against US bases in Iraq.
DNA

All On Board Dead After Plane Crash In Iran, Country Reportedly Refusing To Give Black Box To Boeing

This is a different version of the plane Boeing grounded in March
Daily Caller

LordBexar

Paul DeOrd RT @JuliaDavisNews: Iran says it will not hand over the black boxes from the Ukraine International Airlines flight, which crashed after tak… 29 seconds ago

whitesquall10

whitesquall ][ RT @211Pine: No one believes “engine failure” caused the Boeing 737 plane to crash right after takeoff from Iran.... unless by “engine fai… 40 seconds ago

alondra_512

Alondra 🌹🇲🇽 RT @cnni: Most of the passengers on board the Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran were in transit to Ukraine to connect to further flight… 41 seconds ago

AmirOntheFly

Amir Bajehkian RT @kennedystewart: On behalf of City Council and all Vancouverites, I extend heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of the victi… 1 minute ago

EyeQ19

Eye.Q. RT @TrueQanuck11: 1) I’m working on a theory about the Ukrainian Airlines crash in Tehran. This is just a theory-it may very well be a horr… 1 minute ago

JVER1

JOYCE V 🌟🌟🌟 RT @sxdoc: Great Threat: What happened to Flight PS752? Ukraine Int'l Airlines Boeing 737-800 in a fatal crash in Iran was one of best plan… 1 minute ago

eric_bailey21

Eric Bailey RT @Natsecjeff: Iran plane crash most likely a ‘shootdown event’, aviation experts say https://t.co/Cn6rbmVBoq 2 minutes ago

mazharhmalik

Mazhar RT @cnni: Ukraine's Foreign Minister said the victims of Wednesday's plane crash in Iran include: • 82 Iranians • 63 Canadians • 11 Ukrain… 2 minutes ago

