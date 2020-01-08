Global  

Meghan and Harry to ‘step back as senior royals’ in shock announcement

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Meghan and Harry to ‘step back as senior royals’ in shock announcementMeghan and Harry are taking a major step back from royal life (Picture: PA) Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family in a shock announcement made this evening. The pair said they will now split their time between the UK and North America and work to become financially independent. The couple openly admitted struggling with the pressures of royal life in a candid TV interview last year. They said the move will allow them to raise their eight-month-old son Archie away from the spotlight although they will still continue to ‘fully support’ the...
News video: Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals 00:30

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a personal message on their future. They say: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals [Video]Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to work to become financially independent.

Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family? [Video]Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, but what does that mean for their son Archie? Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Harry and Meghan to step down as 'senior' royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are to step down as 'senior' members of the Royal Family
Belfast Telegraph

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down as Senior Royals, Moving to Canada

This is huge ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing something unheard of in the Royal Family -- they're throwing in the towel when it comes to performing...
TMZ.com

