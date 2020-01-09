Global  

Iran plane crash: Airliner 'was trying to return to airport'

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iran plane crash: Airliner 'was trying to return to airport'Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) chief Ali Abedzadeh said: "The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash." Mr Abedzadeh added that witnesses saw the plane "on fire" before the crash, and that pilots hadn't made any distress calls before trying to return to Imam Khomeini airport. He said the initial findings had been sent to Ukraine and the US, where Boeing is headquartered. Sweden and Canada had also been sent the findings, as their nationals were on board, he added. Ukraine has declared 9 January a day of national mourning.Who is investigating the crash? Normally,...
