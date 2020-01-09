Iran plane crash: Airliner 'was trying to return to airport'



Recent related videos from verified sources Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed The Boeing 737-800 NG plane had just departed from an airport in Tehran Wednesday morning when it disappeared from radar. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:21Published 9 minutes ago What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:21Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources In Iran Plane Crash, Ukraine Will Investigate Possible Missile Strike The airliner had turned back toward the airport before it crashed, minutes after takeoff, Iranian officials reported. The flight data recorders were recovered...

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago



Holes in Iran plane crash wreckage raise new questions Iranian authorities say the crew of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Tehran never called for help. They say according to an early crash report, the plane was...

CBS News 2 hours ago



