Iran says Ukrainian plane tried to turn back before crashing

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Investigators believe the Ukraine International Airlines crashed after attempting to return to the airport following a problem.
News video: Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane 13:29

 Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane [Video]Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

'Anyone who should be punished must be punished': First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation [Video]"Anyone who should be punished must be punished": First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’Iran has admitted unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian aircraft which crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government had...
WorldNews

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. IRAN SAYS UKRAINIAN PLANE WAS ON FIRE, TRIED TO TURN...
Seattle Times

HONDO200792132

HONDO RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Trudeau says the 57 Canadians killed when Iran shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 would be al… 3 minutes ago

Veeski3

Veeski RT @Tim_jbo: CCTV captures moment plane was shot out of the sky https://t.co/1c9TlBW14H Fresh vision has emerged as Iran announces its fi… 4 minutes ago

MikeWil05143583

Mike Wilson RT @QAnonNotables: Iran says it has arrested the person who filmed the footage showing a Ukrainian passenger plane being shot down by a mis… 6 minutes ago

Hansra_SS

Sukhminder S. Hansra RT @AP: Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board. A judicia… 7 minutes ago

FiyaSturm

Zaire RT @AP: BREAKING: Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over shootdown of Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people. 7 minutes ago

heavymetalnerd5

Jess RT @AJENews: Iran's Revolutionary Guard says one individual detained after plane shoot-down was the person who filmed missile striking the… 10 minutes ago

DavidHu86480982

David Huey RT @RileyRogue: Iran vows to 'punish' those responsible for shooting down Ukrainian plane as arrests are made https://t.co/dVXQao3ixo #FoxN… 11 minutes ago

ErhomwonZ

Naijamoon Iran says it has arrested the person who filmed the footage showing a Ukrainian passenger plane being shot down by… https://t.co/NetatfHvaT 12 minutes ago

