Thirty-nine tourists were stuck for hours in freezing cold, but are now safe.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Several of those rescued suffered from frostbite, but there were no serious injuries reported. https://t.co/Zz06019T1O 3 hours ago Insta Trip Advisor #RT @TravelLeisure: 39 tourists in Iceland rescued from glacier after snowmobiling during blizzard… https://t.co/A6xanI9k7Q 3 hours ago Iowa Climate 🇺🇸 Iceland glacier tourists rescued from blizzard – Video Stuck for hours at Langjokull, some tourists said the long… https://t.co/zLTpDSgRTR 3 hours ago Discover Europe A group of 39 tourists were rescued from an Icelandic glacier late Tuesday evening after a blizzard struck, accordi… https://t.co/BAac7Zl4ll 4 hours ago Karen Chestney 39 tourists who were trapped on Iceland glacier rescued https://t.co/EMkTSGaKcX 5 hours ago