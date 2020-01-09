Global  

Man, 24, who pretended to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen pleads guilty to identity theft

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Brian Rini, who knew the missing boy's full name and date of birth, said "he had been sexually and physically abused for years while in captivity."
News video: Ex-Con Who Claimed To Be Missing Illinois Boy Faces Up To Two Years In The Slammer

Ex-Con Who Claimed To Be Missing Illinois Boy Faces Up To Two Years In The Slammer 00:34

 A former convict pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing the identity of an Illinois boy who has been missing for years. According to Reuters, a US prosecutor says the case drew national attention last year. Timmothy Pitzen last seen in May 2011 when he was six years old. When Rini was arrested in...

Brian Rini expected to plead guilty in federal court [Video]Brian Rini expected to plead guilty in federal court

Man who claimed to be missing Illinois child expected to plead guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Boy In Butler County Motel [Video]Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Boy In Butler County Motel

A local man has admitted to killing a little boy at a motel in Butler County.

Ohio Man Who Claimed to Be Missing Boy Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft

Last year Brian Rini told officers he was Timmothy Pitzen, a missing Illinois boy who would now be a teenager. Mr. Rini, 23 at the time, had recently been...
Ohio man who claimed to be missing boy gets 2 years for identity theft

An Ohio man who impersonated a long-missing child who disappeared when he was 6-years-old was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison after pleading guilty...
