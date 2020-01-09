Global  

Russia's Vladimir Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Russia's Vladimir Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea(CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises off the coast of Crimea on Thursday that included the launching of a hypersonic missile system. Russia's Black Sea and Northern Fleets held joint drills in the Black Sea during which they practiced the launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles and...
News video: Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline 08:19

 The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

