Atletico fight back to beat Barca and reach Super Cup final

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Angel Correa scores late on as Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona 3-2 in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tavernier: Every game is now a cup final [Video]Tavernier: Every game is now a cup final

Rangers captain James Tavernier is urging his team-mates to treat all of their remaining games like a cup final as they try and wrestle the league title away from champions Celtic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa's late winner sends Atletico into Spanish Super Cup final

Angel Correa scores late on as Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona 3-2 in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
BBC Sport

Toni Kroos scores directly from corner as Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final

Toni Kroos scores directly from corner as Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup finalReal Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates with Raphael Varane after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal match against Valencia at King...
WorldNews

