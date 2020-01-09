Global  

Trump to rally in Ohio amid heightened tensions with Iran, looming impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Trump will rally supporters in Ohio days after a crisis in Iran threatened to upend his presidency and ahead of an expected Senate impeachment trial.
News video: Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial 02:44

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats&apos; efforts to call new witnesses against the president. Chris Dignam has more.

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally [Video]Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

At his first re-election campaign of the new year, President Donald Trump made the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a major theme.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published


Trump rallies supporters in Toledo — live stream

The president hits the campaign trail for a rally in Ohio while the Senate hammers out rules for his impeachment trial and as he announces new sanctions on Iran.
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

With Iran turmoil, Trump inserts war, foreign policy into 2020 fight

New York, Jan 10 (IANS) Staring down an impending impeachment trial, US President Donald Trump has waded into his first campaign election rally of 2020 by giving...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle Times

