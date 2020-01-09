Global  

Iran calls on Canada to hand over information on Crashed Ukrainian plane

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iran called on Canada on Thursday to share its information with Tehran about the Ukrainian plane after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa had intelligence indicating it was hit by an Iranian missile.
News video: Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S.

Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S. 02:36

 A Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off was accidentally shot down by Iran, Canada's prime minister and U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet [Video]'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error' [Video]Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

Iran now admits it shot down a Ukrainian airlines passenger jet over Tehran; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published


Iran asks Canada to share information regarding airliner crash

Tehran [Iran], Jan 10 (ANI): Iran has asked Canada to share any information it has regarding the Ukrainian airliner crash after Candian Prime Minister Justin...
Sify

In rare call with Iran, Canada says many questions on plane crash need to be answered

Canada's foreign minister held a rare call with his Iranian counterpart to stress the country's desire to investigate Wednesday's plane crash in Iran that killed...
Reuters

