Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability 00:34

 The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran [Video]US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, review all restrictions within a week [Video]SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, review all restrictions within a week

SC SAY ALL RESTRICTIVE ORDERS TO BE REVIEWED WITHIN 1 WEEK, POLICE CLAIMS ZEROED IN ON A FEW SUSPECTS BEHIND JNU ATTACK, MAMATA BANERJEE'S NON-STOP DHARNA AGAINST CAA TODAY, PRIYANKA GANDHI WADRA IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war with Iran after Soleimani killing

Democrats have accused Trump of recklessness in his order to kill Soleimani and say the war powers measure is needed to force him to consult Congress.  
Delawareonline

US House of Representatives votes to limit Trump's ability to declare war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varnishant

Nishant Varma - ReVolter #BreakingNews Mad Man #Trump defeated by #USA 224 vs 194 Votes Linitband Restrict the powers of @POTUS… https://t.co/DlSBowO0fK 29 seconds ago

GordonSpanks11

GordonStepanski RT @USATODAY: House votes to limit President Trump's ability to wage war with Iran after the US killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani https://t.c… 57 seconds ago

star_dazee

Star Dazee, 🐕🐇🐦 RT @RevRon07: House votes to limit Trump's military actions on Iran; THEIR MEASURE MEANS NOTHING & DOESN'T STOP THE PRESIDENT; MORE WASTING… 2 minutes ago

suziew411_susan

Suzie Wojtkiewicz AND it's TOTALLY unconstitutional!!! House Votes to Limit Trump's Military Actions https://t.co/z0BOnEKB01 4 minutes ago

ghanaguardian1

Ghana Guardian US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran https://t.co/IZdClDSvot" 4 minutes ago

nikriv2

nikriv RT @RWPUSA: It’s about time. Congress declares war, not the president acting alone. House votes to limit Trump's military action against I… 5 minutes ago

fidella91

Tammie "time to Remove #45 House votes to limit Trump's war powers in Iran https://t.co/QmL1CQOgBH 6 minutes ago

ghanaguardian1

Ghana Guardian US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran https://t.co/58mbCmOx7S https://t.co/RA5yk41Ino 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.