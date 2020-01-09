Global  

Accused Malka Leifer is feigning mental illness: psychiatrists

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Submitting their findings to the Jerusalem District Court, the panel of three psychiatric experts stated Leifer was fit to stand trial.
