Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles, says Justin Trudeau

Friday, 10 January 2020
Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles, says Justin TrudeauA Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Thursday, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources. The destruction of the airliner, which carried 63 Canadians, “may well have been unintentional,” Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa. “We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” he said. The Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed on Wednesday hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US...
Ukraine says airliner may have been downed by missile

The airliner that crashed, killing all 176 people aboard, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile.
Khaleej Times

Iran asks Canada to share information regarding airliner crash

Tehran [Iran], Jan 10 (ANI): Iran has asked Canada to share any information it has regarding the Ukrainian airliner crash after Candian Prime Minister Justin...
Sify Also reported by •SBSReutersMid-DayDeutsche Welle

