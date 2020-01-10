Global  

US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

Friday, 10 January 2020
US House votes to curb Trump war power on IranShares US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against the Islamic republic. The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump's order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a devastating war between the two foes. The mostly symbolic but politically charged vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, with three members of Trump's Republican Party joining Democrats in approving the measure demanding the president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorized...
News video: House limits President Trump's war power

 Congress would have to approve any use of force.

