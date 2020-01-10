Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as she warned against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial. Pelosi, D-Calif., faces mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to quit delaying the president's trial in the Senate, three weeks after the House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction. Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi countered that Democrats are ‘’proud'' of upholding the Constitution and said she doubted that Senate Republicans will do the same. Many...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon 00:41

 With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will &apos;probably be soon&apos; that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump&apos;s trial there will be set.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats pressure Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles [Video]Democrats pressure Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles

Democrats pressure Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:13Published

Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending [Video]Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the articles will be transmitted soon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi Still Holding Impeachment Articles, Wants Clarity On Trial Rules

By Ken Bredemeier House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she probably would soon send two articles of impeachment targeting President Donald...
Eurasia Review

Pelosi, Under Pressure to Send Impeachment to Senate, Declines Again

The Democratic speaker of the House said she would send the impeachment articles to the Senate “when I’m ready — and that will probably be soon.”
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.