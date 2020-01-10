Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'
Friday, 10 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with SenateRepublicans as she warned against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial. Pelosi, D-Calif., faces mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to quit delaying the president's trial in the Senate, three weeks after the House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction. Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi countered that Democrats are ‘’proud'' of upholding the Constitution and said she doubted that Senate Republicans will do the same. Many...
With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump's trial there will be set.