Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfareIran on Friday termed reports that it had shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner in Tehran as “lies” concocted by the United States as part of the latter’s “psychological operations” against Iran. “Today, in a very well-calculated move in psychological operations as quoted by an informed source of Pentagon… has published news pompously that two missiles hit the Ukrainian plane. This is a lie and nobody will claim responsibility of the big lie,” said a statement from the Iranian government published on the state-run IRNA news agency’s website. The statement also recommended the US government to “attend to the results of the investigation committee instead...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner 01:01

 US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an...

Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash [Video]Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash

Skyler Henry reports Iran has invited the US to take part in the crash investigation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran [Video]Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran

Chantee Lans reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dutch minister says Iran likely shot down Ukraine airliner

It was very likely that an Iranian missile shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, the Dutch foreign minister said on Friday, adding that the European Union's next steps...
Reuters

U.S. believes Iran brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles: officials

The U.S. government believes Iran accidentally shot down a Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, three U.S. officials told...
Reuters


