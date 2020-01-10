Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Iran on Friday termed reports that it had shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner in Tehran as “lies” concocted by the United States as part of the latter’s “psychological operations” against Iran. “Today, in a very well-calculated move in psychological operations as quoted by an informed source of Pentagon… has published news pompously that two missiles hit the Ukrainian plane. This is a lie and nobody will claim responsibility of the big lie,” said a statement from the Iranian government published on the state-run IRNA news agency’s website. The statement also recommended the US government to “attend to the results of the investigation committee instead...
US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an...