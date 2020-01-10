Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Iran on Friday termed reports that it had shot down a Ukrainian commercial airliner in Tehran as "lies" concocted by the United States as part of the latter's "psychological operations" against Iran. "Today, in a very well-calculated move in psychological operations as quoted by an informed source of Pentagon… has published news pompously that two missiles hit the Ukrainian plane. This is a lie and nobody will claim responsibility of the big lie," said a statement from the Iranian government published on the state-run IRNA news agency's website. The statement also recommended the US government to "attend to the results of the investigation committee instead...


