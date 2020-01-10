Global  

Joaquin Phoenix, fresh off Golden Globes win, arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix was arrested at Jane Fonda's latest Fire Drill Friday climate change march in Washington D.C.
Credit: Bang Media World
News video: Joaquin Phoenix was behind the Golden Globes' vegan menu

Joaquin Phoenix was behind the Golden Globes' vegan menu 00:54

 Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for the Golden Globes' vegan menu, according to musician and fellow animal rights activist Moby.

Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change [Video]Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change

Actor Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to think about what they eat as he blames the meat and dairy industry for climate change.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. [Video]Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Joaquin Phoenix Responsible for Golden Globes 2020 Serving Entirely Vegan Meal

Animal-rights activist Moby revealed that Joaquin Phoenix is mostly responsible for the 2020 Golden Globes deciding to serve a completely vegan meal at the show....
Just Jared

Crowe sends climate message to Golden Globes

The actor used his speech to say a "climate change-based" crisis was unfolding in Australia.
BBC News Also reported by •geek.com

doc1tech

ed charles RT @kittykinishski: KUDOS to all! Let's get rid of our CLIMATE DENYING Trump/Pence Regime. #OUTNOW @refusefascism Joaquin Phoenix arrested… 2 minutes ago

blubal42

Bryan Neff Phoenix arrested at Fonda's climate protest https://t.co/FWQueAe6ji Only goes to show actors are dumb as hell! What… https://t.co/RKQpuWTlZI 2 minutes ago

swc1255

Susan C Phoenix arrested at Fonda's climate protest https://t.co/Tgz0WQiYrb: Ridiculus! Why R they getting arrested? The on… https://t.co/AUvAY2HHxa 4 minutes ago

RaiseURH

Raise ur Right Hand THE ELITE NEED THEIR OWN ISLAND ... Joaquin Phoenix, fresh off Golden Globes win, arrested at Jane Fonda's climate… https://t.co/GgYJ15IMaj 12 minutes ago

MBottleair

Monty Bottleair RT @sheeshkabob: Joaquin Phoenix, fresh off Golden Globes win, arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest https://t.co/gTpQA0FaeG via… 12 minutes ago

TadsMr

MR TADS Joaquin Phoenix arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest https://t.co/bLvhTLZSC2 looks like everybody lookin… https://t.co/tw0XLXbrGf 14 minutes ago

quintonself

Quinton Self Joaquin Phoenix, fresh off Golden Globes win, arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest https://t.co/VHgfJIBcX6 17 minutes ago

JasonHa34185056

Jason Hatch When are these people going to realize that they are entertainers and should stay in their lane? Joaquin Phoenix,… https://t.co/ZZ7dm4Vt8o 19 minutes ago

