Samuel Doering RT @photosSMH: Sydney Opera House's sails light up with photos of firefighters. We are so proud to see the poignant frame "thank you firies… 1 minute ago

J Currah CD RT @karenricks: Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/SdTx8RIJGj 5 minutes ago

Angelo Gavrielatos RT @hughriminton: #ThisIsAustralia - the #SydneyOperaHouse is lit up to thank Australia’s army of firefighting volunteers, several of whom… 9 minutes ago

Gail 💦 RT @lynlinking: Sydney Opera House to light up in support of bushfire emergency services https://t.co/zZFslu9HoN via @SBSNews 9 minutes ago

susan lennon Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/DpRmlvrEGl 13 minutes ago

Jelenita*Artwork Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/SlfyDanpkf 21 minutes ago