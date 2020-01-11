Global  

Sydney Opera House to light up in support of bushfire emergency services

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Sydney Opera House will illuminate its sails in a show of support for the fire-ravaged communities across Australia and the firefighters working around the clock.
Sydney Opera House to illuminate sails for bushfire relief

Opera House chief executive Louise Herron said she hoped the display would "send a message of hope and strength to the people of Australia".
The Age

Lizzo Turns Sydney Concert Into Fundraiser for Australian Bushfire Relief

Prior to her performance at Sydney Opera House, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker informs fans that she will have donation buckets set up around the venue to support...
AceShowbiz


SamuelDoering

Samuel Doering RT @photosSMH: Sydney Opera House's sails light up with photos of firefighters. We are so proud to see the poignant frame "thank you firies… 1 minute ago

390rocket

J Currah CD RT @karenricks: Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/SdTx8RIJGj 5 minutes ago

AGavrielatos

Angelo Gavrielatos RT @hughriminton: #ThisIsAustralia - the #SydneyOperaHouse is lit up to thank Australia’s army of firefighting volunteers, several of whom… 9 minutes ago

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @lynlinking: Sydney Opera House to light up in support of bushfire emergency services https://t.co/zZFslu9HoN via @SBSNews 9 minutes ago

susan6lennon

susan lennon Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/DpRmlvrEGl 13 minutes ago

JelenitaArtwork

Jelenita*Artwork Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/SlfyDanpkf 21 minutes ago

SillemanPam

pam silleman designs Sydney Opera House Sails Light Up With Thanks To Firies https://t.co/pLxfucoSUn 23 minutes ago

