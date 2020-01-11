Global  

Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran on plane crash

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ukraine expects a full investigation, a full admission of guilt and compensation from Iran after the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement on Saturday.
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Truth about Iran plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy [Video]Truth about Iran plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges international partners to be united and persistent until a probe was complete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet [Video]'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World leaders react after Iran admits downing plane by 'mistake'

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy demanded Iran pay compensation and a full investigation, while Canada remained steadfast in its call for justice for the families.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeIndiaTimes

Ukraine says Iran cooperating in plane crash probe, cautious on blaming missile

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that Iran was cooperating with an investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and that...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesBBC NewsJerusalem PostWorldNews

