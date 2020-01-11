Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Puerto Rico hit by another earthquake as 6.0-magnitude tremor strikes southern coast

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico hit by another earthquake as 6.0-magnitude tremor strikes southern coastPuerto Rico has been hit by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, the latest in a series of tremors that have brought down homes and schools on the southern coast of the US territory....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake 00:15

 A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico [Video]Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published

It May Be A Year Before Electricity Is Fully Restored To Puerto Rico [Video]It May Be A Year Before Electricity Is Fully Restored To Puerto Rico

Dave Begnaud reports some residents are living outdoors because they're scared of the aftershocks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck 14 kilometers southeast of Guanica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.