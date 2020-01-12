Global  

British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstration

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstrationDominic Raab has warned Iran it risks becoming an international “pariah” after the British ambassador was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran. The foreign secretary said the detention of Rob Macaire, without any grounds or explanation, was a “flagrant violation” of international law. He said Tehran was at a crossroads, with the prospect of continuing political...
UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British government

The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.
Hindu

UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid anti-regime protests in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested on Saturday evening amid the ongoing anti-regime protests in Tehran...
Sify


