Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Aguero is now the player with the most hat tricks in Premier League history

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Aguero is now the player with the most hat tricks in Premier League historySergio Aguero stunned at Villa Park in a game that is now historic in the Premier League. He is now known as the fourth highest goalscorer and overtook Alan Shearer as the player with the most hat tricks. The Argentine is now a legend. He knows it. By the way he looked hard for goal, when he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Most UNDERRATED Players Of The Decade! [Video]10 Most UNDERRATED Players Of The Decade!

Who is the most underrated player of the last ten years? who deserves more credit? we count down the 10 we think are underrated so leave a comment if you disagree with any!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 11:52Published

WHY ARSENAL ARE THE MOST TOXIC CLUB IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE! | #WNTT [Video]WHY ARSENAL ARE THE MOST TOXIC CLUB IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE! | #WNTT

It's all gone wrong at Arsenal but this isn't the first time they've been in this situation. Eboue was booed, Gallas protested on the pitch, losing 8-2. The list goes on and on...

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 09:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aguero surpasses Henry to become Premier League´s top-scoring overseas player

Sergio Aguero is the top-scoring overseas player in Premier League history after he netted twice during Manchester City’s match at Aston Villa on Sunday. The...
SoccerNews.com

Sergio Aguero makes Premier League history as Manchester City thrash Aston Villa

Sergio Aguero makes Premier League history as Manchester City thrash Aston VillaThe frontman grabbed a hat-trick to jump above Thierry Henry as the top scoring foreigner in Premier League history.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.