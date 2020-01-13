Ahead of impeachment trial, Trump suggests not having it
Monday, 13 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him, an extraordinary suggestion as the House prepares to transmit the charges to the chamber for the historic trial. The president is giving mixed messages ahead of the House’s landmark vote that will launch the Senate proceedings in a […]
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed on Friday that she was sending them next week.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that the Senate must conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with relevant...