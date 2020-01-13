Global  

Over 14% Indians affected by ‘Shopper’ malware

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A new Trojan application is boosting popular shopping app ratings and installations and spreading ads that annoy users and over 14% Indians have been affected by this malware dubbed as ‘Shopper’, researchers from cybersecurity and anti-virus brand Kaspersky has said
