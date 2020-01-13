Global  

UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, Meghan

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, MeghanPrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, have all been invited to the emergency meeting at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple's eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to join the discussion over phone. The meeting will be the first time the 93-year-old monarch has come face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded. It will determine the couple's future roles and decide if they will retain their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple made their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being...
Credit: Wochit
News video: Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America and Britain. Reuters reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to Canada to be with the...

Senior Royals Meet At Sandringham For Crisis Talks [Video]Senior Royals Meet At Sandringham For Crisis Talks

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek to change their roles as members of the royal family, the Queen has called Prince Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham Castle to discuss the future, with..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' [Video]Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32


Views on Prince Harry and Meghan: 'You can't just be a royal then decide not to be'

People visiting the Sandringham Estate shared their views on Prince Harry and Meghan's decision.
BBC News

Queen to hold private meet with family to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to quit as 'senior' royals

London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): The British Queen has reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the recent...
Sify

