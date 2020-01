UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, Meghan

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex , his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales , have all been invited to the emergency meeting at the Queen 's Sandringham estate in Norfolk , while Meghan , who is in Canada with the couple's eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to join the discussion over phone. The meeting will be the first time the 93-year-old monarch has come face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded. It will determine the couple's future roles and decide if they will retain their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple made their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they intend to " step back " from being...