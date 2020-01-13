Global  

Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it alone

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it aloneLONDON — Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the Royal Family. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new...
News video: Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure 00:33

 Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from their duties. Prince Charles, Harry’s father, and Prince William, Harry’s brother, will attend the...

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone [Video]Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Queen Elizabeth II 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan [Video]Queen Elizabeth II 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II is "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Fans Are Noticing Something About Queen Elizabeth's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Statement

Fans of the royals are noticing one big thing about Queen Elizabeth‘s statement regarding Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s desire to separate from...
Just Jared

Queen agrees to transition period for Prince Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would be allowed to split their time between Britain and Canada while their future is...
SBS


