Astros owner Jim Crane fires manager A.J. Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspensions in cheating scandal

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An hour after MLB issued year long-suspensions to the Astros' manager and GM, team owner Jim Crane announced that both were fired.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros owner Jim Crane fires manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for roles in sign-stealing scandal

Houston owner Jim Crane made the announcement on Monday
CBS Sports

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane fires GM, manager

This story is courtesy of our partners at KHOU. Click here to read KHOU's story, related content and the complete MLB report. HOUSTON — Astros owner Jim Crane...
bizjournals


Action10News

KZTV Action 10 News Astros owner Jim Crane has fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for their involvement in a 2017 s… https://t.co/ccahWbr5rc 56 seconds ago

elletra

Elletra oh, so it just keeps coming https://t.co/paRmGrmH4O 4 minutes ago

AmoreSports

PaPop Smith Astros Owner John Crane Fires Hinch and Luhnow!!! https://t.co/zT8CnzNEfT 8 minutes ago

TMAN1138pm

Tony Fontane RT @RSNStats: Bombshell: #MLB suspends #Astros manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for one year for sign stealing allegations,… 8 minutes ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @WHAS11: Astros owner Jim Crane fires Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch after both were suspended by MLB for cheating in 2017 https://t.co/LdUMCJH… 11 minutes ago

RSNStats

Red Sox Nation Stats Bombshell: #MLB suspends #Astros manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for one year for sign stealing al… https://t.co/56iIWJxPos 12 minutes ago

porfie_moreno

Porfie Moreno Astros' owner Jim Crane fires GM Jeff Luhnow and Manger AJ Hinch. Play with 🔥 You’re gonna get 🥵 https://t.co/CockgBB0d5 12 minutes ago

JeffSyptak

Jeff Syptak RT @Houstorian: Today in 2020, @Astros owner Jim Crane fires manager AJ Hinch and general manger Jeff Luhnow shortly after MLB had suspende… 14 minutes ago

