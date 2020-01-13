Global  

Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign stealing

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season.
