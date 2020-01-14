Republican senators say they will not vote to dismiss charges against Trump ahead of trial

AmericanForABetterUNITEDstates RT @AdnanRashid: #VoteThemAllOut2020 because Republican Senators don’t think Americans will hold them accountable for having this fraudulen… 53 seconds ago Kelly Green RT @1IronMan2020: Rand Paul admits there are 45 traitors in the Senate, including him. 45 Republican Senators lied when they promised a fa… 1 minute ago jan RT @freddyatton: REPUBLICAN SENATORS — they don't want to go to prison — they're being blackmailed — if they vote against trump, the Kom… 1 minute ago Shelly❌ RT @RoseDC11: WAKE UP AMERICA! WE ALL KNOW THE DEM ARE THE MOST CORRUPT HUMAN BEINGS TO THE CORE.THEY TRY TO TWIST THE TRUTH & FLAT OUT LI… 3 minutes ago Gloria-Jane Lewis @TODAYshow @RepAdamSchiff @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump Democrats are such hypocrites! They say they want a fair… https://t.co/gYokhPUEFH 3 minutes ago Gale Storm It looked to me like some of those Republican senators were moved. Will they do the right thing? I'm skeptical! 3 minutes ago Cicero777 @seanhannity But there is more, this is plan C in the event Trump wins ( and he will) to delegitimize his 2nd term.… https://t.co/SABRgEAp1G 4 minutes ago Amazin RT @amazinmind: @kylegriffin1 Out of fear, they'd rather put 1 man 'Above the Law'. The main reason that the Republican senators will not v… 5 minutes ago