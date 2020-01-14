Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Republican senators say they will not vote to dismiss charges against Trump ahead of trial

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Republican members of the U.S Senate, poised to begin an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the coming days, voiced opposition on Monday to any attempt to dismiss the charges against him without a trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment: Senators sworn in for Trump trial

Trump impeachment: Senators sworn in for Trump trial 03:06

 Donald Trump's impeachment trial started with senators being sworn in as jurors and the charges against the president read out.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial [Video]Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

At the start of President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Wednesday, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans rule out outright dismissal of charges against Trump without trial

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Some Republican members of the US Senate have voiced opposition to any attempt to outrightly dismiss charges against...
Sify

Democrats to vote on sending impeachment charges as Trump trial edges closer

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate,...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

ForDstates

AmericanForABetterUNITEDstates RT @AdnanRashid: #VoteThemAllOut2020 because Republican Senators don’t think Americans will hold them accountable for having this fraudulen… 53 seconds ago

KellyGr02533135

Kelly Green RT @1IronMan2020: Rand Paul admits there are 45 traitors in the Senate, including him. 45 Republican Senators lied when they promised a fa… 1 minute ago

freespeak3

jan RT @freddyatton: REPUBLICAN SENATORS — they don't want to go to prison — they're being blackmailed — if they vote against trump, the Kom… 1 minute ago

shellyANN62

Shelly❌ RT @RoseDC11: WAKE UP AMERICA! WE ALL KNOW THE DEM ARE THE MOST CORRUPT HUMAN BEINGS TO THE CORE.THEY TRY TO TWIST THE TRUTH & FLAT OUT LI… 3 minutes ago

Gjclewis

Gloria-Jane Lewis @TODAYshow @RepAdamSchiff @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump Democrats are such hypocrites! They say they want a fair… https://t.co/gYokhPUEFH 3 minutes ago

johnson_gale

Gale Storm It looked to me like some of those Republican senators were moved. Will they do the right thing? I'm skeptical! 3 minutes ago

AUGUSTUSMCKEE

Cicero777 @seanhannity But there is more, this is plan C in the event Trump wins ( and he will) to delegitimize his 2nd term.… https://t.co/SABRgEAp1G 4 minutes ago

amazinmind

Amazin RT @amazinmind: @kylegriffin1 Out of fear, they'd rather put 1 man 'Above the Law'. The main reason that the Republican senators will not v… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.