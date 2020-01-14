Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Steve Ensminger Jr. on wife Carley McCord in emotional ESPN tribute: 'The most incredible person'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Prior to the College Football Playoff title game, ESPN aired an emotional piece on Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.