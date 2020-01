Steve Ensminger Jr. on wife Carley McCord in emotional ESPN tribute: 'The most incredible person'

Prior to the College Football Playoff title game, ESPN aired an emotional piece on Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator.

Recent related news from verified sources Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the...

