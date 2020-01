TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava, ash and steam and trembled constantly Tuesday on the third day of an eruption that could portend a much bigger and dangerous eruption, officials warned as tens of thousands of people fled ash-blanketed villages in the danger zone. The continuing restiveness of the […]



