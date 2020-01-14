Church sexual abuse: Trial of French priest Bernard Preynat

Bernard Preynat, 74, is alleged to have assaulted dozens of boy scouts in the 1980s and 1990s.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Victims of paedophile priest face attacker in court for first time The victims of a paedophile priest at the heart of the biggest scandal to hit the Catholic church will face their attacker in a French court. Bernard Preynat,...

WorldNews 1 day ago



French priest on trial, accused of sexually abusing 75 boys LYON, France (AP) — A French former priest accused of sexually abusing some 75 boys when he worked as their scout chaplain is on trial in Lyon, France’s...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago





Tweets about this