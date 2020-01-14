Global  

Church sexual abuse: Trial of French priest Bernard Preynat

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bernard Preynat, 74, is alleged to have assaulted dozens of boy scouts in the 1980s and 1990s.
