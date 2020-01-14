Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

House Democrats should subpoena Bolton to testify on Trump and Ukraine. It's not too late.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Republicans are Trump enablers and Democrats have been timid. Pelosi has the judgment and courage to change that, starting with a Bolton subpoena.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesSifyUSATODAY.com

US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

US House votes to curb Trump war power on IranShares US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drcaban

Doc Caban RT @duty2warn: House needs to reopen the impeachment inquiry, not only in light of ‘newly acquired evidence’ on existing charges - as Napol… 6 hours ago

benjiperusa90

EdMcgol90 RT @weareoversight: "Witnesses with relevant evidence should not get to select how and in front of which friendly tribunal they share evide… 7 hours ago

re_420

re_4 RT @ZZtsd: @EdwardJHiggins @ABC Mitch really ripped the House Democrats a big one! Fabulous speech! Nancy was really put in her place. Mitc… 9 hours ago

ZZtsd

Tom Doherty @EdwardJHiggins @ABC Mitch really ripped the House Democrats a big one! Fabulous speech! Nancy was really put in he… https://t.co/i5hN0cc1YN 13 hours ago

CallistaJolene

Callista Carson RT @realTuckFrumper: House Democrats Should Be Preparing to Subpoena John Bolton https://t.co/DhPiJ4QmfM 1 day ago

Relindi04972880

Relindis RT @kurtbardella: “The House should subpoena Bolton for testimony & docs immediately. If he refuses, they should hold him in contempt of Co… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.