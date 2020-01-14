Global  

Maple Leaf Foods boss attack on Trump pits ethics against shareholder value: Don Pittis

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In blaming "the narcissist in Washington" for the death of Canadian airline passengers, should the Maple Leaf Foods boss have risked shareholder value for mere ethics?
