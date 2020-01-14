Global  

Boris Johnson said there was 'no reason' for the UK to be 'notified' over Qasem Soleimani killing

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson said there was 'no reason' for the UK to be 'notified' over Qasem Soleimani killingBoris Johnson has said there was "no reason" for the UK to be "notified" over the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani. The Prime Minister was not warned about the US airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, prompting a major rise in tensions in the Middle East. Critics described President Donald Trump's failure to inform the PM ahead of the mission as a major blow for relations between the UK and the US. In his first major interview since the general election, Mr Johnson sought to play down the lack of communication over the issue despite having been blindsided by the news while on holiday. He said: "This was not our operation. There was no reason for us to be involved. "It was...
News video: Boris Johnson: I don't want a war with Iran

Boris Johnson: I don't want a war with Iran 01:07

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, and says that he does not want a military conflict with Iran.

