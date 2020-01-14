Global  

BlackRock makes climate change central to investment decisions

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The world's largest asset manager will begin to divest holdings in companies that focus on coal production. "We are on the brink of a fundamental re-shaping of finance," the CEO announced.
World’s largest asset manager shifts focus to climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will make climate change central to its investment decisions going forward. Founder and CEO...
