BlackRock makes climate change central to investment decisions Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The world's largest asset manager will begin to divest holdings in companies that focus on coal production. "We are on the brink of a fundamental re-shaping of finance," the CEO announced. 👓 View full article

