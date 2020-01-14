Global  

House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to SenateWASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate to start the historic trial, several people told The Associated Press. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting privately Tuesday at the Capitol with House Democrats about next steps, ending her blockade almost a month after they voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Pelosi suggested the House vote on Wednesday to transmit the charges and name the House managers for the case, according to one Democratic aide unauthorized to discuss the closed-door meeting.- Advertisement - The action will launch the rare Senate...
