Odell Beckham Jr. handed out wads of cash to LSU players after national title win

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. helped LSU, his alma mater, celebrate its national championship Monday night by handing out wads of cash to players.
LSU's national championship post-win hype video is king

