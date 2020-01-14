Global  

Vince Vaughn shook Trump's hand at the LSU-Clemson game. But besides Twitter, who cares?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Twitter lost its mind when Vince Vaughn shook Donald Trump's hand during the national championship game between LSU and Clemson. But why? Who cares?
News video: Libtards attacks Vince Vaughn for talking to Trump at LSU-Clemson championship game

Libtards attacks Vince Vaughn for talking to Trump at LSU-Clemson championship game 00:19

 Libtards attacks Vince Vaughn for talking to Trump at LSU-Clemson championship game

RogenaLSpokane

BLUEismyfavcolor 💙🐈 🆘 RT @PalmerReport: Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor, and child murderer, and instead he enthusiastically shook D… 5 seconds ago

Loquelamormero1

Loquelamormerobo RT @ClayTravis: Vince Vaughn is the number three trending topic in America because, gasp, he shook hands with President Trump at last night… 26 seconds ago

Kittykatnip1970

MsKitty1970 ❌ RT @RealEricGiese: GROW UP Liberals!! So what if Vince Vaughn shook hands with Pres Trump?? #Hollywood was buddy-buddy with Harvey Weinstei… 1 minute ago

hotpotatoe1

Deborah Schaffer RT @mel_faith1: Holy***😲 someone was at the same place as the President and he said a couple words and shook his hand 😱 the horror Lib… 2 minutes ago

WouldStaley93

Mike Cohen RT @MarkMaddenX: Anybody who finds Vince Vaughn "not entertaining" b/c he shook hands w/Trump A) has an odd method of determining what's en… 3 minutes ago

preferscleanH2O

Kenn Conner RT @rmayemsinger: I don't care that Vince Vaughn shook Trump's hand. I care that our president is a racist white nationalist moron corrupt… 4 minutes ago

LalaFlorida94

Laurie ( Text Trump to 88022) RT @GA_peach3102: Loonie #Liberals FREAK OUT over a video with libertarian actor Vince Vaughn Vaughn shook hands hands w/ President Trump… 4 minutes ago

MarkMaddenX

Mark Madden Anybody who finds Vince Vaughn "not entertaining" b/c he shook hands w/Trump A) has an odd method of determining wh… https://t.co/RAjJrABBpb 4 minutes ago

