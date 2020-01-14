Global  

Ex-football player sues Penn State, claims team hazing included 'I am going to Sandusky you'

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries filed a lawsuit against school Monday, claiming team hazing included, 'I am going to Sandusky you.'
News video: James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit

James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit 00:55

 Former safety Isaiah Humphries alleges that he was the subject of hazing, as well as retaliation after it was reported.

Recent related news from verified sources

Former football player sues Penn State, claiming coaches ignore hazing


Chicago S-T

Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations

Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegationsA former Penn State football player claims in a new federal lawsuit that other Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates
FOX Sports

