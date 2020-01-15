Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Democratic candidates talk pocketbook issues of health care, child care and higher education at Iowa debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Three weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, Democrats talk economic policies that would most affect American families.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses 02:09

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Democrats Debate For Final Time Before Iowa Caucuses Next Month [Video]6 Democrats Debate For Final Time Before Iowa Caucuses Next Month

The Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Candidates Meet For Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Six Democratic presidential candidates made their case on Tuesday night from Des Moines at the last debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating...
CBS 2

Democrats Turn Focus Overseas At Iowa Debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — The leading Democratic presidential candidates clashed on Tuesday over America’s role in the Middle East and their credentials to be...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.