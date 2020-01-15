U.S. judge hears closing arguments in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial



Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected Harvey Weinstein's request to have his trial judge removed has been rejected, after the judge threatened him with jail time over using his mobile phone in court. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources States tell judge to ignore fed support for Sprint/T-Mobile merger The cohort of states suing to block the proposed merger between Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. pressed the federal judge not to defer to the Trump...

bizjournals 5 days ago



Sprint/T-Mobile merger encounters another hurdle in DC Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc.'s proposed merger hit yet another roadblock Friday when a federal judge extended his review of the U.S. Department of Justice's...

bizjournals 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this