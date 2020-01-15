Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to the Australian Open’s Rally for Relief to aid wildfire charities on Wednesday. Tennis Australia said the night helped raise nearly 5 million Australian dollars ($3.5 million) for the victims […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Koala born at Zoo Miami named ‘Hope’ in honor of Australian wildfire victims

Koala born at Zoo Miami named ‘Hope’ in honor of Australian wildfire victims 02:01

 Although the baby koala was born in May 2019, it only emerged from its mother's pouch this week/ Zoo Miami decided to call the koala 'Hope', in honor of Australian wildfire victims. Credit to 'Zoo Miami'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published

10-year-old raises $1,600 for Australian wildfire relief [Video]10-year-old raises $1,600 for Australian wildfire relief

Lily MacKenzie-Thurley has always loved Australia. It’s got koalas and kangaroos, of course, but it’s also home for two of the most important people in her life: Her father, Ian, and her..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims

Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victimsTennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims
FOX Sports

Tennis stars rally as Australian Open organisers monitor air quality

The world's leading players will play at Rod Laver Arena next Wednesday night as Tennis Australia introduces an air quality policy ahead of the Australian Open.
The Age


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims https://t.co/cTpSCJw39h 44 seconds ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Tennis Stars Raise Millions for Australian Wildfire Victims https://t.co/YUv3wWGpBN https://t.co/0agWYXUfa7 5 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims https://t.co/kwxJ6zEphZ 13 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims https://t.co/0wK7yJjhpk 15 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims https://t.co/7mMaRjWZi1 https://t.co/46mWa7UZao 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.