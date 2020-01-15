Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to the Australian Open's Rally for Relief to aid wildfire charities on Wednesday. Tennis Australia said the night helped raise nearly 5 million Australian dollars ($3.5 million) for the victims […]


