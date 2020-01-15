Global  

Nancy Pelosi names Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler as Donald Trump impeachment ‘prosecutors’

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi names Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler as Donald Trump impeachment ‘prosecutors’House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named the impeachment ‘managers’ who will effectively prosecute Donald Trump at his planned impeachment trial Nancy Pelosi named House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler as two of the impeachment ‘managers’ who will effectively prosecute Donald Trump. The Speaker of the House of Representatives named her seven managers at the US Capitol on Thursday, and kicked off with Schiff and Nadler – two of Trump’s biggest...
News video: Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial 01:59

 House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.

