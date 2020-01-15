Nancy Pelosi names Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler as Donald Trump impeachment ‘prosecutors’



Recent related videos from verified sources House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY, Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:10Published 37 minutes ago House Speaker Pelosi Names Impeachment Trial Managers Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:28Published 45 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump wants Pelosi, Schiff as impeachment witnesses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but the president...

Japan Today 3 days ago



Trump says Soleimani's death was 'American justice' Trump's remarks on Thursday careened from mockery of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, to a suggestion...

WorldNews 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this