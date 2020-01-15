Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

From the Archives, 1994: Ros Kelly quits over "sports rorts" affair

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
As it emerges that the Morrison government used a $100 million sporting grants program as a re-election slush fund, we revisit the Keating-era "sports rorts" affair.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michael99J

Michael J. RT @AgeSMH_Archives: As it emerges that the Morrison government used a $100 million community sports program as a re-election slush fund, w… 12 minutes ago

AgeSMH_Archives

From The Archives As it emerges that the Morrison government used a $100 million community sports program as a re-election slush fund… https://t.co/FypVZGSXFY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.