US military resumes counter-Islamic State operations in Iraq

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is resuming operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is working to soon restart training Iraqi forces, U.S. officials said Wednesday, despite deep divisions over the American drone strike that killed an senior Iranian commander in Baghdad and the resulting missile attacks by Iran on Iraqi bases. One […]
News video: Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions 02:41

 Airbase that used to house US troops north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers.

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq

The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American forces from Iraq.
Iraq summons Iranian ambassador, refuses striking military bases on Iraqi lands: state tv

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's refusal to strike military...
Reuters

