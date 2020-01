Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate with a history of violence against women was executed Wednesday evening for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive. John Gardner, 64, received a lethal injection at 6:30 p.m. CST at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the January […]