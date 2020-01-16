Global  

Robert Hyde, Erratic Ex-Landscaper, Is Unlikely New Impeachment Figure

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Mr. Hyde, whose electronic messages suggest that he was tracking the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has a history of turbulent behavior.
Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal woes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Before emerging as a figure in the impeachment proceedings, Robert F. Hyde was known best in Connecticut as an obscure Republican...
Seattle Times


