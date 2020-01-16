Robert Hyde, Erratic Ex-Landscaper, Is Unlikely New Impeachment Figure

Mr. Hyde, whose electronic messages suggest that he was tracking the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has a history of turbulent behavior.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal woes HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Before emerging as a figure in the impeachment proceedings, Robert F. Hyde was known best in Connecticut as an obscure Republican...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago





Tweets about this