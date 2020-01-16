Global  

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia Potapova in her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title. Australian Open draw | Men's singles Australian Open draw | Women's singles The Spaniard is attempting to match Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles on his least favourite surface, having won in Melbourne just once, back in 2009. Australian Nick Kyrgios could be waiting for him in the fourth round, the draw revealed Thursday. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will start his bid to lift a record eighth Australian Open title against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb had a fine 2019,...
