Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia Potapova in her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title. Australian Open draw | Men's singles Australian Open draw | Women's singles The Spaniard is attempting to match Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles on his least favourite surface, having won in Melbourne just once, back in 2009. Australian Nick Kyrgios could be waiting for him in the fourth round, the draw revealed Thursday. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will start his bid to lift a record eighth Australian Open title against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb had a fine 2019,...
The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.